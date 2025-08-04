Hermiston Cinema reels in exclusive film screening

HERMISTON — Stepping Stones Alliance, with support from Amazon Web Services, is hosting an exclusive movie screening of “No Address,” a film described as a “powerful exploration of homelessness and humanity.”

The local movie screening is Aug. 20, 7 p.m. at Hermiston Cinema, 3555 W. Theater Lane. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

While tickets are free, donations are welcome, which will benefit Stepping Stones Alliance, a Hermiston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources for those experiencing housing insecurity. To reserve a ticket, visit bit.ly/40MlEgv.

Also, as part of the film screening event, Stepping Stones is collecting essential items to benefit those receiving services through its programs. Those planning to attend are invited to donate items such as paper products, wipes, oatmeal packets, granola bars, fruit cups, cold cereal, ground coffee, sugar, powdered creamer, trash bags, household products and laundry supplies.

According to a press release, “No Address” stars Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashanti. It is inspired by true events that follow a group of homeless individuals as they struggle to survive on the streets. Presented by Robert Craig Films, the purpose of the dramatic movie is to raise awareness, foster conversations and drive social change surrounding homelessness and housing insecurity. For more about the film, visit www.noaddressmovie.com.

Stepping Stones Alliance, which began as the Hermiston Warming Station in 2013, was founded in 2020. Its mission is to provide individuals experiencing homelessness with basic needs and supports that can lead to stability. In 2022, Stepping Stones partnered with PATH — Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing — to provide additional resources and services for individuals to reach self-reliance and housing independence. For more information, search www.stepping-stones-alliance.org.