Oregon awards $1.8 million in grants to help people enroll in private insurance
Published 3:46 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Nearly $1.8 million in grants are coming to 37 community-based organizations and licensed insurance agents across Oregon to offer free, expert help to people enrolling in health coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov.
The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, the state agency responsible for helping Oregonians understand their private health coverage, is awarding these grants throughout 2025-27 to organizations and insurance agents who focus on reaching diverse populations, including many who offer support in multiple languages. The grantees will help Oregonians understand their health insurance and financial assistance options, transition from the Oregon Health Plan to private coverage and enroll during the next enrollment period beginning Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.
The grants are especially meant to help people who don’t qualify for job-based coverage, the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare.
To connect with a local Marketplace partner or insurance agent, visit OregonHealthCare.gov/gethelp.
“This support is critical to ensuring all Oregonians — regardless of income, location, or language — have access to the coverage and care they need,” marketplace director Chiqui Flowers said in a news release.
The community partner organizations receiving grants include:
- Arcoiris Cultural – Lincoln County
- Asian Health and Service Center – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties
- Cascade AIDS Project – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties
- Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO) – Baker, Clackamas, Malheur, Multnomah, and Washington counties
- Interface Network – Marion County
- Northeast Oregon Network (NEON) – Baker, Union and Wallowa counties
- One Community Health – Hood River and Wasco counties
- Oregon L.E.A.D. – Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties
- Oregon Latino Health Coalition – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties
- Project Access NOW – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties
- Tayas Yawks – Deschutes, Klamath and Lake counties
- Waterfall Clinic Inc. – Coos, Curry and Douglas counties
- We Care – Benton, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties
The licensed insurance agents receiving grants include:
- Aaron Burns Insurance – Eugene
- Abel Insurance – Coos Bay, Florence, Gold Beach and Newport
- Bancorp Insurance – La Pine
- Boone Insurance Associates – Eugene
- Chehalem Insurance – Newberg
- Gordon Wood Insurance – Roseburg
- Grace Insurance – Portland
- HE Cross Company – Portland
- Health Plans in Oregon – Beaverton and Portland
- Healthwise Insurance – Portland
- Healthy, Wealthy & Wise – Tualatin
- High Desert Insurance – Bend
- Highstreet Insurance Services West – Hermiston, Klamath Falls, Medford, Oregon City and Sandy
- Hillock Insurance Agency – Enterprise
- iCover Oregon – Albany
- Insurance By Design – Wilsonville
- K Insurance Group – Independence
- Linda Dugan Insurance – Astoria
- Littlejohn Insurance – Eugene
- Matthew Woodbridge Insurance – Salem and Woodburn
- Next Step Benefits – Pendleton
- RJS & Associates – Philomath
- Saldivar Insurance – Hood River and The Dalles
- Valley Insurance – La Grande