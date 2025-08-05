Senior lunch menus Aug. 7-13, 2025

Senior lunch meals served at centers throughout the region

BAKER CITY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker County Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St. Menu: Thursday, Aug. 7 (split pea & ham); Friday, Aug. 8 (turkey dinner); Monday, Aug. 11 (chili dogs); Tuesday, Aug. 12 (sweet & sour chicken); Wednesday, Aug. 13 (beef stroganoff over fettuccine noodles). Suggested $6 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $8.50 for adults/teens; $6 for 12 and under. (541-523-6591).

BOARDMAN: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Menu: Thursday, Aug. 7 (beef stroganoff); Tuesday, Aug. 12 (baked potato bar). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (541-481-3257).

HEPPNER: 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St. Menu: Tuesday, Aug. 12 (grinder sub sandwiches). Free for ages 60-plus; $5 for others. (541-667-7865).

HERMISTON: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. Menu: Thursday, Aug. 7 (beans with corn bread); Tuesday, Aug. 12 (pork loin). Costs $5; free for ages 10 and under. (Call 541-567-3582 for Meals on Wheels).

IRRIGON: noon at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane. Menu: Monday, Aug. 11 (honey baked ham). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (Place order by Friday at 541-922-3334).

JOHN DAY: noon at the John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St. Menu: Thursday, Aug. 7 (beef taco salad); Monday, Aug. 11 (grilled cheese sandwich). Suggested $6 donation for 60 and older; costs $7 for those under 60 and all to-go meals. (541-575-1825).

LA GRANDE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Menu: Thursday, Aug. 7 (chicken enchiladas); Friday, Aug. 8 (crispy chicken wrap); Monday, Aug. 11 (chicken lo mein); Tuesday, Aug. 12 (fish sandwich); Wednesday, Aug. 13 (fried chicken). Suggested $5 donation for seniors; costs $10 for others. (541-963-7532).

MONUMENT: noon at the Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St. Menu: Tuesday, Aug. 12 (French dip). Costs $6 for seniors; $7 for ages 60 and under. (541-934-2700).

PENDLETON: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave. Menu: Tuesday, Aug. 12 (pizza). Free for ages 55-plus. (Pendleton Community Connections).

PENDLETON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. Menu: Wednesday, Aug. 13 (chicken salad). Free for ages 60 and older (donations accepted); costs $7 for all others. (541-276-1926).

PRAIRIE CITY: noon at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley Ave. Menu: Wednesday, Aug. 13 (pizza). Costs $6. (541-820-4100).

STANFIELD: noon at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave. Menu: Wednesday, Aug. 13 (Kielbasa sausage dogs). The cost is $5. (541-449-1332).

WALLOWA COUNTY: 11:30 a.m. at 702 NW First St., Enterprise; and noon at 204 E. Second St., Wallowa. Menu: Friday, Aug. 8 (chicken fajitas); Monday, Aug. 11 (biscuits & gravy); Wednesday, Aug. 13 (chicken fried steak). Suggested $5 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $12.50 for adults/teens; $5 for 12 and under. (541-426-3840, 541-886-8971).